Suspected gangster guilty of two murders

An alleged gangster who already has at least 10 convictions was found guilty on Monday of eight charges, including two of murder and two of attempted murder.

Handing down judgment, Port Elizabeth High Court judge Elna Revelas said she could not find anything to prove the version of events given by Neville van Belling, 42, were reasonably, possibly true.

Van Belling, an alleged member of the New Time Bozzas (NTB) gang, was convicted on eight counts — two of murder and two of attempted murder as well as two separate counts of the unlawful possession of unlicensed firearms and two of illegal possession of ammunition.

Revelas said the state had proven beyond reasonable doubt that Van Belling was responsible for the murder of Roshayn Williams and Zavier Shervago Jassen, 17, and the attempted murder of two others, who are not being named as they are under witness protection.

During the trial, Van Belling testified in his own defence and denied being part of a gang but admitted that he had bought and smoked drugs with gangsters.

Van Belling was acquitted on two separate counts related to being part of a gang or a gang member, as well as taking part in gang-related activities.

On September 30 and October 3 2018, Van Belling shot and killed Williams and Jassen.

Williams was an alleged member of the Upstand Dogs gang and was shot by Van Belling after an alleged drug deal had gone wrong.

During the trial, it emerged that on September 30 Van Belling had approached Williams in Uranus Street, Barcelona, with the intention of buying R50 worth of tik.

The state claimed that when Williams refused to sell the drugs, Van Belling opened fire on him. Williams died from gunshot wounds to the chest.

In the second incident, Van Belling is said to have approached Jassen and another man while they were walking along Sagard Street, Helenvale.

The man who was with Jassen at the time told the court that he did not know of any reason for the shooting as Jassen was not affiliated with any gangs in the Bay’s northern areas.

Revelas said the three main state witnesses were reliable.

Revelas said a defence witness — Van Belling’s cousin — did not back up his alibi that he was at his grandmother’s house on both occasions.

“The witness did not fare well under cross-examination,” Revelas said.

Van Belling was arrested at Livingstone Hospital after he went there for treatment following a shootout with other alleged gangsters.

Revelas found that Van Belling had no logical explanation for why he used a different name when he was admitted to hospital and that he was a poor witness.

“[Van Belling’s] testimony had many flaws which he could not explain” Revelas said.

Sentencing proceedings are expected to begin on Wednesday.