People brave the cold in long queues for alcohol: 'We are thirsty'

"We are tired of drinking umqombothi, we have been very thirsty" shouted a group of patrons at the Spar Tops in Tembisa as hundreds lined up outside as early as 7am to buy their favourite alcoholic drinks.

As the country moved to lockdown level 3 regulations, allowing for the purchase of alcohol people flooded liquor shops waiting in long queues. "I have been here since 7am. I have been very thirsty. I last drank three weeks ago, a friend brought beer, I didn't care where he got it from, I just wanted to drink, said Tshepo Sibeko, 27.

Another excited patron said they were very happy that the regulations are allowing for the purchasing of alcohol. "I'm very happy that the government is allowing us to buy alcohol, alcohol has nothing to do with the coronavirus because unlike cigarettes it doesn't affect your lungs, but I'm very happy. People are depressed and scared of this coronavirus, but after this the mood in the country will change," said a patron who didn't want to be named.