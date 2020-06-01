Many jobs at risk as SA goes back to work

As the lockdown eases and more South Africans go back to work under level 3 on Monday, many jobs hang in the balance, including those in the construction and courier businesses.

For courier company Times Freight, which has about 90 branches and 1,400 employees, this might be the end of the road.

Group CEO Iain Johnson said regrettably the board had decided it had no choice but to commence a formal consultation process which could lead to the potential closure of Time Freight.

“Time Freight was in a fragile position before Covid-19.” he said.