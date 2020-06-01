Many jobs at risk as SA goes back to work
As the lockdown eases and more South Africans go back to work under level 3 on Monday, many jobs hang in the balance, including those in the construction and courier businesses.
For courier company Times Freight, which has about 90 branches and 1,400 employees, this might be the end of the road.
Group CEO Iain Johnson said regrettably the board had decided it had no choice but to commence a formal consultation process which could lead to the potential closure of Time Freight.
“Time Freight was in a fragile position before Covid-19.” he said.
“Final closure has not been determined,” he said.
“The executives are in a 60-day consultation period with representatives of the unions and other employee groups.”
Johnson said all employees of the company were affected by the consultation process.
“If at all possible, some employees may be able to find roles outside Time Freight within some of its associate businesses.”
The lockdown has threatened job security and sustainability in many sectors.
“The nationwide lockdown has brought many businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector to a complete halt,” Durban Chamber of Commerce president Nigel Ward said.
“This is translating into huge losses in terms of revenue, as the pandemic has occurred during traditional busy periods for the region such as Easter season, Africa’s Travel Indaba and other major events, conferences and holiday periods.”
The nationwide lockdown has also resulted in a significant economic cost to the construction sector.
“Many construction sites have had to close with many projects being put on hold,” Ward said.
“Some of these projects are key infrastructure and developmental projects.”
He said SMMEs, spaza shops and informal businesses had been worst affected given that many are reliant on monthly income to sustain operations, with no access to additional capital to ride out the outbreak.
“Given the inherent complexity of regional and global supply and value chains, an extended lockdown will have an impact on our manufacturing, transport/logistics sectors and trade.”
He said the Durban chamber was concerned about the short and long-term socioeconomic impact of the pandemic and the lockdown on SA’s economy as several critical sectors had been severely affected.
“Insights from the May 2020 Monetary Policy Statement reveal that the SA Reserve Bank expects GDP in 2020 to contract by 7%, compared with the 6.1% contraction forecast in April.
“The public and private sectors need to engage and prepare joint working plans and road maps for these critical industries so that there is a structured plan towards recovery with milestones and targets.
“This will aid in creating a positive investment environment,” Ward said. — TimesLIVE