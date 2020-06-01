Fears as hospital workers contract infectious Covid-19

An admin staff member at the Far East Rand Hospital says his fears of getting Covid-19 at work have now come true after he tested positive last week.

The 34-year-old man, who spoke on condition that his identity is withheld, told Sowetan he tested positive on Tuesday after he started showing Covid-19 symptoms, including a dry cough.

He is self-isolating at home and self-medicating.

"Many of my colleagues and I left our homes with fear of ending up positive after the contacts of our fellow colleagues, who tested positive, were forced to come to work while waiting for their results, said the staff member.