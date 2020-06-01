Drive-through option for thirsty tipplers

Port Elizabeth tipplers looking to add a little zip to that special first purchase after a long dry lockdown can take a turn past Candy’s.

The gentleman’s club in Walmer is planning a drive-through experience with a difference — complete with suitably masked but scantily clad showgirls who will sell you your liquor, and also serve up some hot new dance numbers.

Candy’s owner Charl Muller, 37, said he was hoping for a good response from the public.

“There’s not much else to do in town at the moment, no bars or clubs to go to.

“This will provide some fun and at the same time help these girls to earn some much-needed money after a long time sitting at home.”

As part of the restaurant and bar industry Candy’s had to close in March, but in terms of the level three regulations set to come into effect on Monday, any business with a liquor licence will be permitted to sell liquor for off-site consumption.

Looking to take advantage of this change, Muller and his team had geared up their on-site coffee shop Chicago’s to do just that.

But for those wanting an extra filip, they can take the drive-through route at R250 a shot, he said.