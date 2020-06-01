'Disrespectful & chaotic': Dozens turned away as KZN licensing office fails to open
Scores of people who queued at KwaZulu-Natal department of transport licensing offices to renew driver permits, book new driving dates and apply for new motor vehicle licence discs were fuming on Monday after they were informed by security officials that the office wouldn't be opening.
In a notice later posted on a gate at the Goble Road office in Durban, the public was informed that driver licence testing centres, registering authorities, vehicle testing stations and the provincial regulatory entity would not open on June 1, as expected.
"The delay is due to outstanding health and safety matters which are being finalised to protect departmental staff and members of the public while the country and the world is battling with the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Those wanting to apply or renew their licences, including operating licences for public transport, are urged to be patient."
Members of the public were notified that they would be informed of the new date for the resumption of operations once all outstanding matters had been finalised and discussions with municipalities to streamline operations were finalised.
The KwaZulu-Natal transport department said it would also communicate how it would implement social distancing measures in light of the volume of people who use the offices.
In March, national transport minister Fikile Mbalula issued a gazette extending the validity of expired car licence discs, driving permits and the registration of cars.
Transport offices were expected to resume operations on June 1 when the country moved into level 3 of the lockdown.
"There was general confusion in the queue this morning. We were told the office would resume operations today, but when we got here security guards told us the office wasn't open. Only much later did officials inform about this.
"They all knew the plan was to reopen on June 1. Why did they only decide now to implement health and safety measures? People made plans to get here early and this is just disrespectful and chaotic," said one man who went to renew his licence at the Rossburgh licencing office.