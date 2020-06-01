Council to decide on rates relief for residents

A three-month, interest-free repayment option on your municipal account. This is what the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality hopes to offer cash-strapped residents and business owners hurt by the financial effect of Covid-19.

The plan, which still needs to be endorsed by the council, which sits on Friday, forms part of the lengthy agenda.

This comes as dozens of businesses battle to stay afloat and thousands of residents join the unemployment queue in the wake of the nationwide lockdown that took effect in March.

Several businesses in the city have been hit by protests over unpaid salaries since March, reduced salaries or workers being placed on short time.

A report, written by interim mayor Thsonono Buyeye, details the payment relief plan which offers residents three months to repay any arrears and includes a three-month, interest-free option for those who have accumulated arrears during the lockdown.

The plan covers property rates, water, sewage and non-prepaid electricity.

“They will also receive a reversal of interest accumulated during the lockdown,” Buyeye said.

“These measures are designed to assist ratepayers whose income has been negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

If the account was already in arrears before the lockdown, residents can request an extension on their payments, which the municipality has always offered.

“They are to approach the municipality to restructure the arrangements through the extension of arrangements periods in line with the credit control policy guidelines.”

If they went further into arrears during the lockdown, then the three-month, interest-free option is available for the amounts owed during that period.

“It is evident at this stage that a number of our municipal debtors are experiencing financial challenges due to various reasons associated with Covid-19,” Buyeye said.

He said early indicators already suggested a huge decline in the collection rate for April.

For March, the municipality only managed a collection rate of 83.9%, which is far short of their 94% target.

The same options are being offered to businesses, while also allowing owners to restructure existing arrangements by a few months.

If residents hope to apply for the three-month, interest-free option, they will be required to provide banking statements or payslips showing a loss of income or that they were getting UIF benefits.

Business would also have to supply three months worth of bank statements or financial documents showing a loss.

If households were severely affected by Covid-19, they would be able to apply for the Assistance to the Poor (ATTP) subsidies.

The free basic services indigents receive include 75kW of electricity, 8kl of water, 11kl of sewerage services and discounted refuse and rate charges.

However, Buyeye said: “This would be subject to the normal ATTP policy requirements.”

The criteria includes that the person must be living in a property valued at R100,000 or less, with a collective household income of R3,560 a month or less.

“As the circumstances of different municipal account holders are generally not the same, the municipality may require from each debt any other information deemed relevant in this regard.”

Previously, the ANC in the Bay proposed a five-month rates holiday, while the DA said it should range between three and six months.