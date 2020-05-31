Thousands of teachers expected to ask for permission to teach from home

Thousands of teachers suffering from underlying diseases are expected to apply for permission to teach from home.

Paul Colditz, CEO of the Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools, said a survey in which 514 schools participated indicated that 10% of teachers had comorbidities.

“There is a lot of uncertainty around how to handle the issue of teachers with comorbidities,” he said.

Provincial education departments have different plans in place on how to deal with this. In Mpumalanga, teachers who don’t return to school because of underlying medical conditions will participate in radio lessons and dial-a-tutor programmes.

Their counterparts in the Western Cape who are granted a concession to work from home will film lessons that will be screened to pupils in classrooms.