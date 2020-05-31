Eastern Cape health department imploding as management, unions wage war
The Eastern Cape health department has been brought to its knees by a crippling stand-off between senior officials and unions, whose members are accused of “doing what they like” despite rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in the province.
Many health workers, including senior doctors, are no longer going to work to treat patients, whether they are infected with coronavirus or not. ..
