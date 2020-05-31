40 more deaths recorded as Covid-19 cases rise to 32 683
The health department on Sunday announced that there are 1,716 new Covid-19 cases in SA, bringing the total to 32,683.
There were also another 40 deaths recorded since Saturday.
This brings the country's death toll to 683.
So far, 16,809 patients have recovered, which translates to a recovery rate of 51.4%.
Eastern Cape 3927
Free State 278
Gauteng 4003
KwaZulu-Natal 2545
Limpopo 177
Mpumalanga 121
North West 175
Northern Cape 69
Western Cape 21382
Unknown 6