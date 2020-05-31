News

40 more deaths recorded as Covid-19 cases rise to 32 683

By Herald Reporter - 31 May 2020
The Covid-19 pandemic has reached almost every country or territory in the world:
Image: Picture: NICK ROMANOV

The health department on Sunday announced that there are 1,716 new Covid-19 cases in SA, bringing the total to 32,683.

There were also another 40 deaths recorded since Saturday.

This brings the country's death toll to 683.

So far, 16,809 patients have recovered, which translates to a recovery rate of 51.4%.

Eastern Cape 3927

Free State 278

Gauteng 4003

KwaZulu-Natal 2545

Limpopo 177

Mpumalanga 121

North West 175

Northern Cape 69

Western Cape 21382

Unknown 6

No quick return to classrooms with almost half of Bay schools not ready

