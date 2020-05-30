Eastern Cape schools without water, sanitation won’t open on Monday

Eastern Cape schools which do not meet the department of education’s standard for water and sanitation will not reopen on Monday.

This includes schools that have not received personal protective equipment (PPE) ahead of grade 7 and 12 pupils returning to school.

Speaking on Friday at a media briefing about how ready provincial schools were to reopen, education MEC Fundile Gade said non-complying schools would open “on Wednesday or Thursday” next week.

“Where there are schools that do not meet our standards for learners to return — these will be deemed level five schools and their children taken to other neighbouring schools,” Gade said.

He was speaking against a backdrop of widespread anxiety over the reopening of schools countrywide, with five teacher unions and three school governing body associations on Friday calling on basic education minister Angie Moshekga to backtrack on her decision that schools should start on Monday for grade 7s and 12s.