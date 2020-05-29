What companies need to do as workers return to work under level 3

When asked about workers staying away if they didn't feel safe, Nxesi said: “We are going to rely, one, on the organised workers, the unions. Shop stewards become very important to help us because we can’t be at every workplace. Secondly, we’ve requested that health and safety committees are put in place at every workplace to deal with what is emerging so they can resolve those issues. Those must have worker representation.”

Furthermore, said Nxesi, employers will also be required to appoint a Covid-19 compliance officer, undertake a risk assessment of the workplace and develop a plan for the return to work.

All of this must be in place before the reopening of businesses, in consultation with representative trade unions and health and safety committees.

The amended directives will also contain details of responsibilities of employers about their employees who have underlying heath conditions and those that are older than 60.

Workers who contract Covid-19 in the workplace will also be entitled to a 14-day quarantine and paid sick leave, he said.

Employers will also be compelled to provide no less than two free face masks to all staff members. The washing thereof will be each employee’s responsibility.

This also applies to domestic workers and gardeners, Nxesi said.

Costs emanating from the purchase of sanitisers and disinfection of office surfaces will be paid for by employers, and they are prohibited from deducting from staff members’ salaries for these.

Nxesi said the draft amendments would be finalised and published, either on Friday or at the weekend, ahead of level 3 starting on June 1.

The minister expressed concern about non-compliance by employers, saying this was cause for concern.

Inspectors dispatched by the department had been arriving unannounced at workplaces, and will continue to do so under level 3.