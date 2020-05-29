We are back and ready for submissions — UIF

The system for applications for the Covid-19 Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) is back online, the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) says.

The UIF had suffered a hiccup relating to connectivity due to damaged fibre cables which resulted in the applications for May not being captured immediately.

UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping said the department was happy to report it was back online to capture and process the May applications.

“Our minister of employment and labour, Thulas Nxesi, was also quite clear that we needed to pull all resources to ensure that we continue to serve the people of this country and bring hope during this difficult time of the coronavirus pandemic,” Maruping said.

He added that the UIF would implement an enhanced system that would enable employers to retrieve submitted applications for April and May, make necessary corrections on those rejected applications, and resubmit for payments.

According to the department, the new system is making it easier to resubmit because in cases where the information has not changed, the application will be processed immediately on confirmation by the employer.

But if information has changed, employers would be required to capture employees’ details directly on the system or attach the CSV (comma-separated values) file.

Documents that must be attached for the May submissions to be successful include:

Proof of Ters payment to employees for April, such as an electronic bank statement or a letter of acknowledgment of payment between employer and employee (mandatory);

Re-upload employer bank confirmation letter or latest bank statement; and

Signed approval or acceptance letter received from the UIF for April payments between employer and employee.

The National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedla) partners had given UIF the green light to pay directly into the employees’ accounts for May, Maruping said.

The Nedlac partners had given UIF a mandate to pay directly into the employees’ bank accounts to avoid delays and to deal with complaints where employers were alleged to be withholding the money or underpaying employees.

“For these payments to be successful, it is critical for employers to provide clear and accurate banking details of employees,” Maruping said.

The option for the UIF to pay money to employers, bargaining councils or industry associations was still available.

However, the UIF advised employers to select paying directly into employees’ accounts to fast-track payments to them.

“The new features in the system will enable applicants to make corrections on the previous submissions and that will assist in fast-tracking the finalisation of outstanding applications for April,” he said.

Maruping also responded to accusations that the UIF was not paying foreigners.

“So far we have paid up to R100m to 23,000 foreign nationals declared on our database, and we are continuing validating and processing these.

“We want to assure every employer and employee of our commitment to settle every outstanding amount still in our system as soon as possible,” Maruping said.