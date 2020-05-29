Two northern areas primary schools not ready to open on Monday

The non-delivery of non-negotiable essentials, including personal protective equipment (PPE), have led to at least two primary schools in Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas opting not to open their doors on Monday.

In a letter sent out by Gelvan Park Primary on Thursday, parents of the Grade 7s were informed that the school would not open on Monday after consultation with its management.

Deputy principal Eric Jacobs said the school would not allow pupils back without the property safety measures in place.

“The PPE must be delivered not only for teachers and non-teaching staff, but the fact that there is nothing for the pupils means we cannot allow them to return,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs said the school, through efforts by the governing body, had procured the services of a company to conduct deep cleaning of the premises on Friday morning.

“It is not only the lack of PPE but also the quality thereof,” Jacobs said.