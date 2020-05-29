Transport department to prioritise skills and road upgrades

The department of transport wants to establish a provincial traffic college in partnership with the Road Traffic Management Corporation.

MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe said this was among the skills development initiatives her department had in the pipeline.

Tabling her budget and policy speech this week, Tikana-Gxothiwe said R11m had been set aside to address skills shortages and drive economic growth through the transport sector, benefiting 111 young people.

“In the last couple of years we successfully developed pilots, maritime engineers, civil engineers and transport economists among others,” she said.

Other initiatives that will be implemented include:

Training of expanded public works programme (EPWP) beneficiaries through accredited institutions of higher learning;

Strengthening the artisan development programme at the Centre of Excellence in Graaff-Reinet; and

Training 30 youths as traffic officers.

She said the focus on transport infrastructure was to develop and implement plans based on the needs of the Eastern Cape while ensuring a balanced provision of services.

“Bilatye Bailey Bridge in Cofimvaba is almost complete. We will commence with construction of Fini Bridge in Chris Hani, Jozana and Sterkspruit bridges, both in Joe Gqabi District Municipality,” she said.