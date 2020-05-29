‘Social visits are absolutely not allowed under level 3’: Cele

No, you cannot visit your family under level 3 of the lockdown.

Police minister Bheki Cele was emphatic on Thursday - social visits are not allowed come June 1.

Speaking at a justice, crime prevention and security cluster briefing, he said that the regulations - which were gazetted later in the day - dictated which activities were allowed. And social visits were not among those.

“I hope you will read regulation 33 very closely. All categories permitted appear there, and visiting your friends, your peers, your girlfriends, your boyfriends, does not appear in regulation 33.