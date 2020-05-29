'Send children back to school, severe cases of Covid-19 are unlikely' - expert

Two months from now, there will be many more Covid-19 cases than now. Schools will close again by the end of August or September when there is a surge in infections, an expert has said.

“We either open the schools now or we accept that there is not going to be any schooling this year and we can reassess early next year. This is the first time where children are being protected, but we are actually harming children by keeping them back.

“We are punishing them, despite them not being at risk of developing severe illness,” Prof Shabir Madhi, an infectious diseases expert, said.

Madhi was among the panellists at a SA Paediatric Association webinar on Wednesday afternoon.

Other panellists included Dr Fiona Kritzinger, a paediatric pulmonologist at Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in Cape Town and Dr Moherndran Archary, a paediatric infectious disease specialist at King Edward VIII Hospital in Durban.

Prof Haroon Saloojee, from the department of paediatrics at the University of the Witwatersrand, hosted the panel discussion.