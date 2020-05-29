SA exporting 'millions' of facemasks, hand sanitiser: Patel

SA has exported 150-million litres of hand sanitiser to other African countries, and “millions” of face masks.

This is according to trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel.

Speaking on Friday at an economic cluster briefing regarding level 3 restrictions, Patel said the manufacturing, sale and export or personal protective equipment (PPE), hand sanitisers and other Covid-19 fighting equipment was a “significant opportunity” for SA businesses.

“We’ve already started supplying and exporting PPEs to neighbours and the rest of the continent. Due to the local shortage of PPEs, many countries look to South Africa to assist in making kits available to fight the virus. It’s important that we do so because, as neighbours, it’s only when we can ensure the infection doesn’t spread across the region that South Africans are safe,” he said.

It was also important, he said, that SA showed solidarity with other African states.