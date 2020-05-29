PE woman celebrates centenary, having experienced two pandemics

She was born amid the infamous Spanish flu that killed 50m people across the globe — fast-forward a century and a Port Elizabeth woman is now celebrating her 100th birthday on Saturday during another deadly pandemic.

Instead of a family vacation at the Van Stadens Resort where the family has camped to celebrate reunions for decades, the Covid-19 pandemic has forced Edith Stock to celebrate her centenary under lockdown at the Maranatha Frail Care Centre, away from her children and grandchildren.

Though the family have had to cancel their planned celebratory gathering for her, Edith’s eldest son, Colin Stock, 76, said the family hoped to still celebrate her amazing milestone together, once it was safe to do so.

“We had already booked chalets at Van Stadens and the family had made arrangements to travel from all corners of SA for the celebration but we’ve had to cancel everything.

“The children are devastated by this,” Colin said.

Instead, the family had arranged a cake for Edith to celebrate with at the centre, Colin said.