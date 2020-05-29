PE woman celebrates centenary, having experienced two pandemics
She was born amid the infamous Spanish flu that killed 50m people across the globe — fast-forward a century and a Port Elizabeth woman is now celebrating her 100th birthday on Saturday during another deadly pandemic.
Instead of a family vacation at the Van Stadens Resort where the family has camped to celebrate reunions for decades, the Covid-19 pandemic has forced Edith Stock to celebrate her centenary under lockdown at the Maranatha Frail Care Centre, away from her children and grandchildren.
Though the family have had to cancel their planned celebratory gathering for her, Edith’s eldest son, Colin Stock, 76, said the family hoped to still celebrate her amazing milestone together, once it was safe to do so.
“We had already booked chalets at Van Stadens and the family had made arrangements to travel from all corners of SA for the celebration but we’ve had to cancel everything.
“The children are devastated by this,” Colin said.
Instead, the family had arranged a cake for Edith to celebrate with at the centre, Colin said.
“We haven’t seen her in 14 weeks because the centre has stopped all visitations for the safety of its residents.
“We only speak to her on the phone but her hearing is very bad. It’s better when you’re in front of her but we’ll give her a Skype call and the kids have all recorded videos to wish her a happy birthday,” Colin said.
He is Edith’s first of four children — Lyn, 72, Jenny, 70, and Trevor, 63.
She has seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
In 2019, her family gathered to celebrate her 99th birthday at Van Stadens, not sure if she would make it to 100.
“She’s quite frail and when she gets a cold or flu it [becomes worrying], so we weren’t sure she would make it to 100.
“She also can’t believe it!
“She often says she never thought her little legs would make it this far,” Colin said.
Edith underwent heart bypass surgery at the age of 78 and had a pacemaker fitted at 95.
Colin said he did not believe there was a particular secret to his mother’s long life.
She had always lived a relatively healthy lifestyle, but genes and “a bit of luck” on her side had come in handy, he said.
Edith was born and bred in Port Elizabeth, where she has lived for most of her life, except when she and her husband, Doug, briefly moved to Potchefstroom for 18 months when Colin was two years old.
In her younger years, Edith was a packer at a shoe factory, and then progressed through office jobs and later did admin work for a construction company, where she spent the bulk of her career.
“She got her driver’s licence at 50 and drove until she was 95, when she experienced eyesight problems.
“It took a lot of convincing for her to stop driving. She wasn’t very happy about having to give up the freedom of driving herself,” Colin said.
Doug and Edith married on December 27 1938 and were together for 62 years before Doug died in 2000.
The couple were the first to marry at the original St Hugh’s Church, which would become Edith’s spiritual home for the rest of her life.
She moved into Maranatha about three years after her husband’s death.
“My mother is a very compassionate person who cares for — and takes interest in — others,” Colin said.
“She is a family person and has always been the glue between us and the wider family.
“She spent a lot of her time in the church, where she enjoyed making tea for people after service and doing bible readings.”