PE magistrate’s court employee tests positive for Covid-19

Management at the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court have been accused of negligence by staff after one of their colleagues tested positive for Covid-19.

Department of justice spokesperson Chrispin Phiri confirmed one case of Covid-19 on Thursday morning when asked about the situation at the court.

An employee from the court’s finance department said she had been unsettled to learn that a transport supervisor had tested positive at the weekend.

“We work with money, and as a result our office is the most frequented office by the employees.

“When the supervisor tested positive I was worried because they usually transport the signatory to the bank.

“At the first sight of smoke, management stayed home and neglected to inform us [staff members] that someone tested positive.

““Management kept it mum, and that is why we are [now livid],” she said.

Staff members said they wanted the courthouse to be closed, as had been done at the New Brighton magistrate’s court.

One of the staff members who works for the court’s transport department said their supervisor had directly informed them.

“When my supervisor told me I became very worried. Some of us were at work on Monday.

“I was afraid of staying home and then being given unpaid leave so on Wednesday I inquired about what needed to be done, and only then was I told to self-isolate,” he said.