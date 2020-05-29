Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to churches: pray but don't touch

With places of worship opening up next month, the government has announced that all rituals that require touching are forbidden.

This was announced by co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on Friday.

In a statement, Dlamini-Zuma said according to the new regulations, congregants were also required to keep a distance of 1.5m between them for the duration of worship.

“Social distancing is important and should be observed, with no physical contact and ensure there is 1.5m between persons. Even with the prescribed social distancing, wearing of masks is compulsory for the duration of the church service.

“All religious leaders or persons in charge should ensure that any religious ritual that requires personal contact may not be performed during religious activity,” said Dlamini-Zuma.

The minister said the regulations were formulated after wide consultation with the religious sector.

“Health and safety measures at places of worship should be made a priority. All religious leaders or persons in charge must develop plans and protocols on how they will manage the reopening, while ensuring there are not more than 50 persons within the place of worship at a time.

“The religious leaders or persons in charge should ensure health, hygiene and social distancing requirements are observed, and ensure that every person entering a place of worship wears a cloth face mask covering both mouth and nose,” said Dlamini-Zuma.