Mzansi reacts to new alcohol sale regulations

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 29 May 2020
The sale of alcohol will from Monday June 1 be permitted from Mondays to Thursdays from 9am to 5pm. On-site consumption of alcohol remains illegal.
The new alcohol sale regulations under level 3 lockdown have been met with mixed reactions on social media.

The sale and purchase of alcohol will be permitted from June 1, under strict regulations, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Thursday.

She said the sale of liquor in licensed premises will now be permitted between Monday and Thursday from 9am until 5pm.

Only businesses with valid liquor licences will be allowed to sell alcohol but on-site consumption will be prohibited.

After the announcement was made, many flooded Twitter to express their opinions on the limited hours in which booze sales will be allowed.

Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had to say.

