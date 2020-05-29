Mzansi reacts to new alcohol sale regulations
The new alcohol sale regulations under level 3 lockdown have been met with mixed reactions on social media.
The sale and purchase of alcohol will be permitted from June 1, under strict regulations, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Thursday.
She said the sale of liquor in licensed premises will now be permitted between Monday and Thursday from 9am until 5pm.
Only businesses with valid liquor licences will be allowed to sell alcohol but on-site consumption will be prohibited.
After the announcement was made, many flooded Twitter to express their opinions on the limited hours in which booze sales will be allowed.
Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had to say.
Do we know how alcohol sales will function from Monday or is it a free for all?— Mpho Letsholonyane (@M_Letsholonyane) May 28, 2020
iWorry yam’ is that when people leave work between 3 and 4pm, they’re gonna flock to bottle stores before they close at 5pm. I foresee a mess during those 2hrs 🙈 ESP in the 1st 2 weeks
Most working people are usually at work from Monday to Thursday (9:00 - 17:00). It beats me why the govt regulations say alcohol should be sold strictly around those days and times.— Londy Ntuli (@NtuliNtuly) May 28, 2020
Government is opening liquor stores on Monday but still hasn't paid people their R350.. How will the unemployed buy alcohol... Our government doesn't care about citizens pic.twitter.com/ZyJVEmEO21— Your Ex 🇿🇦 (@QezuTshepo) May 29, 2020
Thursday is the new Friday.— 0 (@jcrossland) May 28, 2020
"Alcohol will be sold only on Monday to Thursday between 9am and 5pm. No alcohol sales are permitted on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays or public holidays." - South African Idiots in Government
Be on the look out for EXPIRY DATE when you buy alcohol on Monday...we cant be taken for another ride #Level3Restrictions pic.twitter.com/81YtqYBq2P— Mr Radebe (@Chochivic) May 28, 2020
I really want to agree with you Dumi. My issue is I would like to believe weekend sales would result in groupings and gatherings and that’s what they may be targeting. They just articulate it badly.— Thabiso Tshabalala (@Thabiso_XT) May 28, 2020
Monday to Thursday,.. The selling of alcohol dat means people will not only drink on weekends now, they will drink every day— Mtata81 (@mtata81) May 28, 2020
My aunt NDZ tried her best to avoid the sale of alcohol. It can only be sold between 09h00 to 17h00 from Monday to Thursday and most of those that are working won't be able to buy, not even during lunch time because of queues.— Musa Nyathi (@Mfanzodlan_m) May 28, 2020