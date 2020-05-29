ConCourt sets aside personal costs order against Busisiwe Mkhwebane

There was no factual basis for the high court in Pretoria last year to grant a personal costs order against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in her legal battle with public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

The Constitutional Court said this on Friday as it set aside a punitive costs order against Mkhwebane.

When the high court granted Gordhan an order last year temporarily suspending the remedial action by the public protector against him in the SA Revenue Services (Sars) report, the court ordered Mkhwebane — in her personal capacity — to pay the costs of Gordhan's application.

The high court also ordered costs against the office of the public protector.

While the Constitutional Court on Friday dismissed the application for leave to appeal by Mkhwebane and the Economic Freedom Fighters on the merits of the case, it set aside the personal costs order against Mkhwebane.

It also ordered that each party should pay their costs in the case before the Constitutional Court.

In her judgment setting aside the personal costs order, judge Sisi Khampepe said: “Was this a material misdirection by the high court that would warrant the interference of this court? The answer is yes.”