Bhisho heads to SCA on Makana judgment
The Eastern Cape government is heading to the Supreme Court of Appeal in an attempt to get a landmark judgment — ordering that the Makana council be dissolved and the municipality placed under administration — set aside.
This is according to premier Oscar Mabuyanes spokesperson, Mvusi Sicwetsha, who said the decision had been taken at a virtual Eastern Cape cabinet meeting on May 27.
Sicwetsha said the provincial government saw this decision as flawed.
“It orders the provincial executive to do what it has already done of its own accord on the very day that the members of the executive were inaugurated which involves the imposition of a financial recovery plan aimed at securing the municipality’s ability to meet its obligations to provide basic services as well as its financial commitments,” he said.
If the judgment was allowed to stand it would be capable of disrupting the provincial government’s ability in assisting municipalities.
“To that end [the provincial executive] has instructed its legal team to make application to the SCA for leave to appeal against the high court judgment.”
On January 14, judge Igna Stretch said the beleaguered municipality had failed to provide services to the community and was thus in breach of the constitution.
Stretch ordered Mabuyane’s executive to dissolve the Makana council and appoint an administrator until a new council was formed.
She ordered the provincial executive to “implement a recovery plan aimed at securing the Makana municipality’s ability to meet its obligations to provide basic services and to meet its financial commitments”.
The Unemployed People’s Movement (UPM), which took the municipality to court, argued that the municipality had failed to manage its administration, budgeting and planning processes to give priority to the basic needs of the community.
The UPM listed 15 other respondents, including Mabuyane, Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha and President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The Makhanda High Court then ruled against the government’s attempt to appeal against the judgment on May 21.
Sicwetsha, meanwhile, said the provincial executive called for mass screening, targeted testing, tracking and tracing, and the implementation of quarantine and isolation measures to be accelerated in the provincial hot spots such as Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City, the Chris Hani district and the OR Tambo district.
“This is to ensure containment of the infection rate. Education, awareness and advocacy on Covid-19 must be intensified and these will target both communities and government officials.”
He said the sanitisation of government-owned buildings would start this weekend, first with the State House and office of the premier.
“About R86.5m of the provincial government’s own revenue was not collected, some of which can be attributed to the levels four and five of the national lockdown,” he said, adding the executive noted the under-collection.