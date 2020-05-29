Bhisho heads to SCA on Makana judgment

The Eastern Cape government is heading to the Supreme Court of Appeal in an attempt to get a landmark judgment — ordering that the Makana council be dissolved and the municipality placed under administration — set aside.

This is according to premier Oscar Mabuyanes spokesperson, Mvusi Sicwetsha, who said the decision had been taken at a virtual Eastern Cape cabinet meeting on May 27.

Sicwetsha said the provincial government saw this decision as flawed.

“It orders the provincial executive to do what it has already done of its own accord on the very day that the members of the executive were inaugurated which involves the imposition of a financial recovery plan aimed at securing the municipality’s ability to meet its obligations to provide basic services as well as its financial commitments,” he said.

If the judgment was allowed to stand it would be capable of disrupting the provincial government’s ability in assisting municipalities.

“To that end [the provincial executive] has instructed its legal team to make application to the SCA for leave to appeal against the high court judgment.”

On January 14, judge Igna Stretch said the beleaguered municipality had failed to provide services to the community and was thus in breach of the constitution.