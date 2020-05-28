Worshippers must wear a mask, not touch and stay 1.5m apart: Dlamini-Zuma

Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has provided more details on the rules for places of worship when they open on June 1.

Despite Sunday being declared a National Day of Prayer for Covid-19, Dlamini-Zuma said worshippers may not gather because it was before the start of June when the level 3 restrictions kick in. Instead, the prayers should be from home or digitally.

In announcing the new rules for religious gatherings on Thursday, Dlamini-Zuma said: “Religious gatherings in places of worship will be allowed from June 1, so long as health, hygiene and social distancing is observed. This means that we must maintain 1.5m between worshippers with the maximum of 50 congregants, should the chosen venue be able to accommodate such. If the venue is too small for 50 people at 1.5m apart, it means there should be [fewer] congregants at that venue.

“They must also be wearing masks, sanitising of hands and no [physical] contact - and there must also be screening when people arrive at the place, so that those who may have symptoms may be sent home for testing or medical attention.”