'We'll watch Covid-19 hotspots closely'

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has detailed measures on how the government will identify Covid-19 hotspots in the country.

This will be part of the country's district-level lockdown as it moves to level 3.

The hotspots include Tshwane, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City, Cape Town, West Coast, Overberg, Cape Winelands, Chris Hani and iLembe in KZN.

Here is what you need to know about how hotspots are identified, according to Mkhize. Hotspots are areas that have more than five infected people per 100,000, or where the number of infections are increasing at a fast pace.