'We are not drunks,' say fuming KZN teachers after education MEC's 'slur'

His comments received major backlash from teachers on social media who said that the MEC had basically referred to them as “drunkards”.

“I have noticed the anger generated by this example made. At no point did I say teachers are drunkards nor that they come to school drunk. I only made mention of the instances I have come across on certain occasions. If the context of the example made gave rise to conclusion of an attack to teachers, that is regretted,” he said, adding that he realised that he should not have spoken about things outside school.

“To that extent, the example made was an error of judgment and therefore unreservedly retracted and apology extended to all those who found it offending,” he added.

In a statement issued on Wednesday teachers' union Sadtu said:

“Sadtu notes the demeaning and degrading of teachers by the MEC of education as they have been portrayed as people who are drunkards to the extent that during weekends it is even difficult to recognise them.

"These are the same teachers who work hard during the very same weekends and holidays teaching mostly without compensation. It is unfortunate that today the very same teachers had to sleep with such insults while expected to wake up and soldier on to the majority of schools that are not safe and non-compliant with Covid-19 measures.”

The union reiterated that it felt that the province's schools were not ready to open.

Mshengu said that he would be meeting unions so that they could tell him which schools weren't ready.