SANParks expands Knysna elephant consultation process

SANParks ecologist Lizette Moolman said on Tuesday that the issue was complex because Oupoot’s range transected not only a section of the Garden Route National Park but also the properties of other landowners.

Her presence also affected other residents in the area and the organisation was determined to make the right decision.

“The Knysna elephant roams land owned by four different landowners — SANParks being one — so a management decision cannot be taken solely by us.

“An added complexity is the absence of fences around the elephant range and a substantial number of adjacent private properties,” Moolman said.

“SANParks is therefore busy engaging various stakeholders to discuss this complex conservation challenge and the risks associated with potential management solutions.”

Talks so far had focused on the options and risks associated with each of these, and had involved just the elephant range landowners, she said.

“No decisions have been made as the decision-making process must include all affected parties.

“The process is now shifting to a phase where discussions will include broader participation by communities living inside or next to the elephant range, harvesting and leisure user groups and smallholders, farmers and rural communities bordering the elephant range.

“This broader engagement will involve group discussions and a questionnaire which will be released to the public within the next month.”