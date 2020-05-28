Mozambique state calls for 'conviction' of police officers in poll observer murder

Mozambique's public prosecutor on Thursday called for an "exemplary conviction" of six elite officers accused of murdering a poll observer ahead of national elections last year, but denied any state involvement in the killing.

Prosecutor Leonardo Cumbe's remarks marked the end of a trial in the southeastern city of Xai-Xai for the murder of Anastacio Matavele -- a local election observer gunned down behind the wheel of his car just days before the October 15 vote.

Matavele's killers were caught red-handed after colliding into another car as they fled the scene, allowing police to link the murder to Mozambique's elite rapid intervention unit.

Six members of the unit have since been arrested, including two officers who were wounded in the accident.

A seventh suspect escaped the crash site before police arrived and is being tried in absentia.

The defendants have been charged with voluntary homicide, conspiracy, forgery and illegal use of firearms.

A verdict is expected on June 18.

"There is no doubt that the defendants' intention was to kill," Cumbe told the court.

Citing forensic reports, the prosecutor said Matavele's vehicle was hit by 13 bullets, seven of which entered the victim's back and legs.

"The defendants were hunting Mr. Matavele as if he were a rhino," said Cumbe, who called for a "severe conviction" of the defendants.

The two policemen caught after the car crash had previously confessed to taking part in Matavele's murder.

Their lawyer, however, claimed they killed the observer in the context of an "armed robbery".

The remaining four defendants have denied all charges.

If found guilty, they could each face up to 24 years in prison.