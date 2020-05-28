Leaders cautious on reopening places of worship

There is still a lot that churches need to educate themselves on before their doors are open to congregants.

This was the response of pastors, bishops and gurus in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday, following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Tuesday that places of worship, including churches, mosques, temples, synagogues and others, could reopen — with the number of worshippers limited to 50 — as of June 1.

The news garnered a mixed reaction, with some religious leaders opting to err on the side of caution.

Ramaphosa’s announcement came after a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council, which considered the input of religious leaders given at recent consultative meetings with interfaith leaders.

He cautioned that care had to be taken to ensure the safety of the congregants and that the wearing of masks was compulsory.

SS Aulayam Hindu temple guru Kesu Padayachy welcomed the announcement.

However, he said the temple would continue live-streaming its services until he felt it was safe for the congregation to go back to the temple.

SS Aulayam has temples in Malabar and the Baakens Valley.

“From our perspective, with regard [to the fact that] that the congregation members are mostly senior, we’re not opening the temples,” Padayachy said.

“We’re finding that the virus spreads when people congregate together.

“The danger when there is a group of people is high, regardless of the protection you take.

“We’re choosing the side of caution.

“Another factor to take into consideration is the fact that we’re approaching the winter months and the experience we’ve seen in other countries is that the virus spreads rapidly during this time, so we’ll rather wait.”

He said one of the biggest motivators for the decision was that Nelson Mandela Bay was one of the country’s Covid-19 hotspots.