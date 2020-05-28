Kwazakhele police station shut after reservist tests positive

The Kwazakhele police station has been closed after one of its members tested positive for Covid-19.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the community service centre would now operate from the victim support centre building on the same premises, but the main police station building would be closed.

This comes after a 43-year-old reservist constable tested positive for the virus this week.

“People are advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints, which will be attended to by the surrounding stations standing in for the station,” Naidoo said.

Telephone lines at the Kwazakhele police station community service centre would no longer be accessible and all telephonic communication would be channelled through the 10111 centre, Naidoo said.

According to Naidoo, the building was undergoing decontamination and 67 members were being tested for the virus.

“The community will be informed when the Kwazakhele station will be fully operational again.

“SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this,” Naidoo said.