Government opens door for pro sport in level 3 - and you can exercise between 6am and 6pm

It’s official: from June 1, you can exercise from 6am to 6pm.

But if you wanted to go for a surf, or run on the beach or at your local park, you are not yet allowed to.

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said this on Thursday in announcing the level 3 restrictions, which kick in on Monday.

“As said by the President [Cyril Ramaphosa, on Sunday], we will lift the curfew and allow more time for exercising, walking and cycling. However, this is permitted so long as this is not done in organised groupings. In this regard, health protocols and social distancing must be strictly observed,” said Dlamini-Zuma.