Fort Hare alumni help settle student debt

A group of University of Fort Hare alumni have opened their hearts and pockets to students in need — raising R560,000 to help students pay off their debt and graduate.

University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu on Thursday commended the group for taking action.

He said the group, led by the Gauteng Alumni Chapter, made history by raising significant funds to support students who completed their degrees in record time and owed the university less than R15,000 in fees.

The beneficiaries comprise 78 students with outstanding debt of R568,040.

Buhlungu said the alumni managed to raise an amount of R560,900 within a month with the 78 students now able to graduate on Friday.

The university said the rationale for selecting the beneficiaries was that the students all had an exemplary record in terms of completing their studies on time and attempting to settle their debt.

“This is the first fundraising initiative of this kind and the University of Fort Hare is humbled by the meaningful gesture from the university’s highly regarded alumni.

“As an institution, we are proud to count in our rank, caring and thoughtful alumni who embrace their alma mater with its important history.

“The support by alumni of such noble stature will enable the University of Fort Hare to preserve its legacy and continue to prosper,” Buhlungu said.