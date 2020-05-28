Cops go extra mile to deliver baby

Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga has sung the praises of two Baviaanskloof officers who, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, delivered a baby when no ambulance was available.

On Thursday, police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said Warrant Officer Heidi Kroutz had not hesitated to help when she heard — at 1.40am on Wednesday — that a young pregnant woman living on a farm was bleeding.

“Warrant Officer Kroutz called the ambulance services in Willowmore but was informed that both the ambulances were out.

“She then contacted the community service centre and asked them to advise the family to take the woman to hospital with private transport.

“However, at 3.30am she was informed that the woman was experiencing labour pains. The ambulance service was still unavailable.

“As a concerned police officer, she decided to go to the community service centre to make alternate arrangements for medical assistance.

“She was then informed that an ambulance would be dispatched to the farm,” Soci said.

“As this is a rural area and time was certainly a major factor, Warrant Officer Kroutz, knowing that it is about 87km from Willowmore, decided to personally go out to the farm.”

Soci said Constable Goodwill Brandt had accompanied Kroutz.

“On arrival at the house she found the heavily pregnant woman on the bed writhing in pain and another older lady sitting on another bed.

“She examined the pregnant woman and found that she was in advanced labour.

“She knew that she needed to act and prepare herself to deliver the baby, who was ready to enter the world not a minute later,” Soci said.

Soci said Kroutz managed to calm the 22-year-old first-time mother and guided her through the delivery.

“What seemed liked hours were forgotten when the tiny screams were heard just as the paramedics arrived,” Soci said.

Soci said baby and mom had been discharged from hospital the following day.

Ntshinga said the officers’ actions showed true altruism and that the pair had “sacrificed their time and didn’t think of themselves, instead they put the welfare of others before their own.

“Their actions are commendable and I am proud and honoured to have such dedicated members in this province who never hesitate to help in any situation and will even go beyond the call of duty.

“These young officers maintained a calm composure and helped bring a beautiful child into the world. Congratulations on a job well done.”