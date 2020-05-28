'By Wednesday, I am expecting effective teaching': Angie Motshekga

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga expressed confidence on Thursday that all teachers where schools had received sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) would report for duty on Monday.

“They haven’t indicated that if all their health requirements have been met, they [will not come], so I don’t want to even assume that they won’t come. I think they appreciate the importance for them to come to work. If they don’t come, I guess the rule will apply,” she said, referring to the "no work, no pay" policy.

“So if perhaps you are too anxious to come to work, it means you have to give the less anxious [a chance to take your place],” she said, adding that there were young, eager teachers waiting to enter the system.