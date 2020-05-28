Allanridge library burgled and vandalised

“I’m really sad that the Allanridge library was vandalised — the people who did this are messing with my future.”

Those are the words of distraught St Joseph grade 4 pupil Schaun Smit, 12, in response to a break-in at the Allanridge Civic Centre at the weekend.

Ward 48 councillor Tyrone Adams said the incident was not the first break-in at the library, which is located inside the centre.

He blamed a lack of security and perimeter fencing as being the main reasons for the situation.

“Two televisions were stolen, a microwave, money from a safe, a printer, monitor, DVD player, music system, Vodacom router, vacuum cleaner and other valuable items.

“Fortunately the librarian at the start of the lockdown removed the computers from the premises.

“I am very frustrated and furious with what happened to the library.”

Adams said the library served all areas of Uitenhage’s Western communities.

He said what really angered him was the vandalism of the building as it would be difficult to rebuild the library.

“The fencing was stolen and we made numerous requests for new fencing — even my predecessor requested for it.

“[With schools reopening], thousands of children will not have a place to study or do research.

“The poorest of the poor reside in the areas served by the library.

“This library catered for people that depend on government grants; those children can’t afford to go to the library in town.”