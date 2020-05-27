Western Cape correctional services official dies from Covid-19

A Western Cape correctional services department official has died from Covid-19.

The department said the official died on Tuesday. He had been suffering from diabetes.

“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of a 58-year-old official in the Western Cape. He was diabetic and this comorbidity strained recovery efforts. Our condolences go to his family, friends and entire department of correctional services brigade,” said correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.