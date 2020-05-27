WATCH | 'We would never risks your children’s lives' - Lesufi satisfied after school inspection

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi did a routine check of school readiness ahead of their reopening on June 1. Schools have been closed for seven weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak. The preparations for schools around Gauteng is expected to conclude in by Friday, according to Lesufi.

Several measures have been put in place at schools to ensure the safety of pupils, including sanitisers and face shields. At Mabuya Secondary School in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, social distancing markers have been set out for pupils to stand on. Principal Langa says the school is expecting its final batch of PPEs to arrive soon.

Many have raised concerns over President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to reopen churches as some religious gatherings happen on school premises. Lesufi assured parents and guardians that the department of education "will never take decisions that will lead to a loss of life".

The Gauteng MEC for education says he is satisfied with the readiness of schools so far and is confident that by Monday pupils will be able to be in the classroom.