UIF scrambles to fix website as Covid-19 relief claims pile up

With just four days remaining in May, the department of labour will be in a race against time to process hundreds of thousands of claims for financial relief.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund – which manages the temporary employer/employee relief scheme (TERS) – said the system was still being “tested”, and a notice on the official website revealed that not a single application for the month of May had been processed.

Without the government lifeline, businesses run the risk of closure and the misstep could see workers going hungry as the Covid-19 pandemic lays waste to the economy.

UIF spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi told Times Select the system was still undergoing maintenance.

“The system had to be reconfigured since some industries are going to open for business during level 4, and we anticipate that not all employees will remain on the lockdown. We’ll make an announcement once we’re ready to process the May claims,” he said.

Employers now only have one mode of communication with the UIF – e-mail.

Buthelezi added that the queries would be attended to, although it “may take a while”, and told BusinessLIVE the “challenges” would hopefully be resolved by the end of May.