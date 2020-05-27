Tobacco ban expected to create a nation of quitters, Dlamini-Zuma says

PREMIUM

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says it is “expected that a sizeable number of South Africans will stop smoking and remain quit after the lockdown”, as a result of the contentious tobacco ban.



“The poor and youth are particularly likely to quit,” she states in court documents filed on Wednesday morning...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.