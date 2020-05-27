Read my lips - a face mask to help the deaf

“We’ve found that rubbing dishwashing liquid stops it from misting up for about 30 to 45 minutes, but it’s not necessarily a mask you want to be wearing non-stop for the whole day. Masks with see-through windows have received a lot of criticism for this, but for us it is really about providing another option for people with hearing loss. It’s about making it possible for deaf family members and friends to communicate with each other when in public.

“Teachers and health professionals have also been really excited about these, as smiles and facial expressions are so important in conveying meaning and love to their students and patients,” she explained.

Young said she was happy that her cousin was able to provide an option that made communication for the deaf accessible.

“Nothing means more to a person who is hard of hearing than when someone looks directly at them while speaking, if they speak slightly slower, makes sure there is not too much background noise and when people don't all speak at the same time - and of course not having to wear a mask at all. But during these challenging times I have found this to be better than nothing and suitable for the short visit or walk.”