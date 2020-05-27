R73bn needed to fix Eastern Cape schools and toilets
The Eastern Cape education department needs R73.1bn to build new schools and renovate crumbling ones and toilets.
However, it will not be able to eradicate the historical infrastructure backlog any time soon as it was allocated only R37.7bn for the current financial year...
