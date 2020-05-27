Patients, staff test positive for Covid-19 at Lorraine frail care

A Port Elizabeth frail care centre has recorded 19 patients and 10 staff members with Covid-19 while an 83-year-woman has already died.

The Lorraine Frail Care is run by Life Esidimeni, which is part of the Life Healthcare group.

The woman died on May 23 and had a chronic neurological disease, according to Health Department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo.

He said on April 30 a staff member showed flu ——like symptoms while she was being screened.

“She came back after being off-duty for two-days and was asymptomatic before that.”

He said the woman was referred to a Covid-19 test which came back positive.

“While waiting for the results she was isolated at home and later admitted at a private health hospital after receiving her positive results.

Kueplo said the woman had been in contact with at least 10 residents at the centre's Protea ward.

“There are reports that when she was on duty, she would go and visit other wards,” he said.

“Cases at the facility who have comorbidities or high risk may need to be admitted at a hospital, as required by the guidelines, and families should be consulted when admissions are done.”