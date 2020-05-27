News

More rain needed to break Eastern Cape drought

By Michael Kimberley - 27 May 2020
The recent rainfall was insufficient to end the drought in the Eastern Cape
Image: SUPPLIED

The recent downpour of rain across most of the province has brought much-needed relief to some but it will do little to alleviate the water crisis.

That's the word from the SA Weather Service spokesperson in Port Elizabeth, Garth Sampson, after the heavy rains on Tuesday.

The overall dam levels stood at 19.60% on Monday.

“Although the rainfall was most welcome it will do little to alleviate our water crisis so please continue to use water sparingly,” he said.

He said the Langkloof catchment received between 36mm at Joubertina, 69mm at Kareedouw while the Kouga Dam recorded 8mm.

“Conditions will clear later with another system passing along the coastal areas on Friday,” he said.

The Bay received 57mm at the Port Elizabeth International Airport and 82mm at Third Avenue Dip in Newton Park.

He said Port Elizabeth recorded the coldest maximum temperature for the year at 12°C on Tuesday.

Notably low temperatures were recorded in Barkly East (-4°C), Aliwal North (-4°C), Buffelsfontein (-5°C), Molteno (-5°C) and Graaff-Reinet (-3°C).

“Snow has been reported on the mountains around Graaff-Reinet and Barkly East and along the escarpment up to Maclear,” he said.

“Reports of snow were also received from Hogsback, the Tsitsikamma, Kouga and Swartberg Mountains.”

Rainfall figures for the Eastern Cape
Image: SUPPLIED

