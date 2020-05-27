Focus now on saving jobs — EC finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko

The immediate priority for the Eastern Cape economic development department is the need to save jobs in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko said on Tuesday.

In the longer term, the department’s focus would be on economic recovery post-lockdown and environmental sustainability, Mvoko said.

The MEC outlined the three points in his departmental policy speech, saying though long-term economic growth and sustainability were essential, the immediate aim was to save as many jobs as possible.

Measures employed to achieve this included the provision of funds for environmental expanded public works programme projects, a jobs-retention scheme through which companies are incentivised to keep posts, beefing up the SMME support programme and providing emergency aid for businesses owned by youths.

“About R20m has been provided for the implementation of environmental expanded public works programme projects which will focus on waste management and the eradication of alien and invasive species,” Mvoko said.

“It is estimated that these projects will create 570 jobs targeting women, youth and people with disabilities.”

The funding would be divided among the following municipalities:

Raymond Mhlaba: R5m

King Sabata Dalindyebo : R2.5m

: R2.5m Sakhisizwe: R2.5m

Amahlathi: R6.6m

Koukamma: R3.5m

Mvoko said small medium and micro enterprises were particularly vulnerable at present and his department was consequently implementing various support processes, including linking SMMEs to Covid-19 national relief funds.

“We are collaborating with the national department of small business development on the training of department of economic development, Eastern Cape Development Corporation and municipal officials, facilitating the flow of factual information as it relates to SMMEs and ensuring that all national relief funds find expression locally in the province,” Mvoko said.

He said the provincial government was collaborating with uBank on setting up a provincial SMME fund in response to the pandemic and beyond.

“We are finalising a memorandum of agreement, with both parties committing with an initial contribution of R200m each for a period [of] three years.”

He said informal traders would not be left out of support efforts.

“We are strengthening our collaboration with municipalities and Sassa, alongside the development of a consolidated database of informal traders for us to be able to facilitate more responsive support processes.”