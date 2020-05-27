Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner returns to work after beating Covid-19

"It is with much relief that General Ntshinga is able to declare that she has recovered from this illness after having a second test done recently," said Kinana in a statement.

"The provincial commissioner returns in good health and spirit. This week she resumed her duties to ensure compliance with lockdown regulations and strengthening the fight against crime within the communities. Her return has raised much hope, not only within the SAPS personnel but also among people of our communities and this can be seen as a victory against the Covid-19 pandemic."

Ntshinga thanked people who supported her during testing times. She also stressed the importance of obeying lockdown regulations.​