Zuma wants answers on 'secret and inappropriate discussions' between KZN judge president and state

“Unless a satisfactory explanation is given our client will be left with no choice but to suspect that there are attempts to manipulate the composition of the bench which ought to hear this matter. We have indicated to our client that this must be some misunderstanding or genuine error. However, given the history of this matter and how he believes he is being persecuted by the system, he remains apprehensive and concerned by what appears to be secret and inappropriate discussions between the state and the honourable judge president.”

Mabuza said Zuma humbly requests an explanation as to how “this situation was allowed to occur”.

“On the basis of that explanation and any proposed remedial measures, he will consider whether or not there is still a need to escalate the matter any further to the Judicial Services Commission and or the chief justice or the integrity division within the office of the national director of public prosecutions.

Director of public prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal advocate Elaine Zungu said the National Prosecuting Authority could confirm that the correspondence was conducted in the normal course.

“Any issues arising will be dealt with during proceedings; the merits of which are not discussed as they are sub judice.”

The office of the chief justice could not be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, the Jacob Zuma Foundation was "dismayed and concerned" by the latest developments.

“Firstly, the state is now seeking to postpone the trial to a date in 2021 stating, among other reasons, that the prosecution needs more time to prepare for the trial despite having repeatedly stated to the court that it was ready to proceed. The state has also repeatedly accused former president JG Zuma of delaying the trial and having caused the court to issue a warrant of arrest for former president JG Zuma for non-attendance at court while having been given prior notice of his unavailability for health reasons.

“The foundation thus places on record as previously stated, that former president JG Zuma is ready to proceed with the trial immediately and that it is now the state that is seeking postponement of the trial on a variety of frivolous grounds at this point,” it said in a statement.