Three cruise liners in Algoa Bay

Three cruise liners — the Carnival Conquest, Carnival Dream and Carnival Liberty — have arrived in Algoa Bay.

This was confirmed by the Transnet National Ports Authority, which said the ships would refuel and restock in the Port of Port Elizabeth under strict Covid-19 safety protocols.

None of the vessels are accommodating any leisure passengers.

“The Carnival Conquest, Carnival Dream and Carnival Liberty have arrived in the Bay — one of the vessels is carrying 1,601 crew members,” Transnet’s acting corporate affairs manager at the port, Zinhle Small, said in a statement on Monday.

“Four of the crew members are South African. The vessels are [among] nine cruise liners expected to arrive in different South African ports from abroad.

“Already two passenger vessels arrived at the Port of Cape Town last weekend — the Crown Princess and the Island Princess arrived on a scheduled stop.”

Small said The Crown Princess had arrived with 2,139 crew members, of whom 30 were SA citizens.

“A fresh medical team was also allowed to embark the Crown Princess while it was in Cape Town as per maritime requirements.

“The Island Princess disembarked 62 South African crew members.

“The South African Maritime Safety Authority said all the disembarked crew were subjected to the local Covid-19 regulations and will quarantine for 14 days before they can join their families.

“South African ports have been considering requests on a case-by-case basis from passenger liners urgently seeking permission to dock in order to refuel, restock or to repatriate South African crew,” Small said.