SAA rescue team win permission to appeal retrenchment decision

They also argued that “the matter is of significant public interest and importance, and that the judgment in the labour court is in conflict with an earlier judgment of the same court”.

In other instances of business rescue, retrenchments have occurred before the acceptance of a final rescue plan.

“Our position in seeking leave to appeal - on the basis that another court may come to a different decision - has been accepted by this ruling. We will seek an urgent date for the matter to be heard by the labour court,” they said in a statement on Monday.

The decision to appeal has angered both Gordhan and trade unions as the court action will cost SAA a substantial amount of money - just as its resources for restructuring and paying retrenchment costs dwindle.

Gordhan and the unions have accused Matuson and Dongwana of poor management of the R5.5bn government provided for post-commencement funding of the business rescue. Large amounts have been spent on consultants and accountants, with little return for the airline or the taxpayer, according to Gordhan.

With no new funding in place, the business rescue practitioners say they will finalise a plan to wind down SAA by June 30. This is also a point of contention with Gordhan and unions, who together are working on a business plan for a restructured SAA or a new state-owned airline.