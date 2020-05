SA Covid-19 deaths pass 500, as 43 deaths recorded in 24 hours

South Africa has 24,264 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 524 deaths.

This was an increase of 649 cases and 43 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

The figures come 24 hours after what was SA's deadliest day, when 52 deaths were reported in a 24-hour period. It means that 95 deaths (about 18% of the total deaths) have been recorded in the last two days alone.

The statistics were released by health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday night.